East Dean remember legend Tim - Selsey exit Vase - Pagham on a roll

A double from Alfie Barclay helped East Dean to a 3-3 draw at home to Rustington Reserves in Division 2 South of the West Sussex League after a slow start.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first competitive home game for new Dean manager Ben Kemp and also saw the unveiling of East Dean legend Tim Calloway’s memorial bench. New and old faces turned out to commemorate the memory of a truly wonderful man.

On the pitch Rustington soon got in down the right, and after a cut back and strong finish past Kiddell, it was 0-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More chances came from more sloppy play from East Dean which eventually led to a 0-2 scoreline.

Tim Calloway's wife Les and daughters Helen and Sarah unveiled a bench in Tim's memory.

The normal zip and desire wasn’t on show, and soon Dean were 0-3 down.

Kemp made changes on the 30-minute mark. Rocco Dew, Joe Murray and Jake Fellows were replaced by Amir Jamaly, Ash Carter and Ollie Osbourne.

Soon captain Jason Houghton found a good pass to Finlay Dorday, and a lovely bit of inter-play with Jamaly and Carter led to the ball finding its way to Osbourne. His shot was blocked but only into the path of Alfie Barclay who smashed the ball home.

Dean came out and dominated the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Scott in action for Selsey against Billingshurst | Picture: Chris Hatton

Barclay ran in behind the defender and a composed finish found the bottom corner. The offside flag was raised but after consultation between the officials it was given – 2-3.

Osbourne got in down the right hand side and checked back and found Dew, now back on the pitch. Dew laid the ball off to Carter, who smahed it in off the underside of the bar.

Matt Goff, Fellows and Barclay comibned and almost put Dean 4-3 up – before Rustington were denied by Kiddell making himself big.

Selsey exited the FA Vase for another season in a 3-1 home defeat to Amesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Daren Pearce said: “Mistakes proved costly and that, coupled with not taking our chances at the other end of the pitch, gave Amesbury the win and a place in the next round.”

Selsey lost 1-0 at home to Billingshurst on Tuesday night in Division 1 of the SCFL. The Blues go to Godalming on Saturday hoping to embark on a run of results that can take them away from the wrong end of the table..

In the Peter Bentley Cup, Pagham won 2-0 at home to Dorking B in round three of the Peter Bentley Cup thanks to goals by George Bowerman and Tom Jefkins.

And it was another good night for the Lions on Tuesday when they hammered managerless Lancing 6-0. George Bowerman and Harry Giles scored two each and Kaleem Haitham and Howard Neighbour also netted.