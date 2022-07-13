Eastbourne tennis events to be free for spectators

Devonshire Park, with its award-winning grass courts, will be hosting events throughout July and August.

There will also be a pop-up DQ Café and Bar within the locker room, which was used by the players during the recent Rothesay International.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Visit Eastbourne spokesperson said: “The tennis action kicks off with the LTA Summer County Cup (Group 1) from July 18-22 with men and women from Kent, Hertfordshire, Yorkshire, Essex, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Surrey, Cambridgeshire, Northumberland and the east of Scotland competing.

2021 County Cup winners. Picture from Visit Eastbourne

“The GB Ladies Over 35s Inter-County Cup is on from July 28-31 and the following month it’s the turn of the Devonshire Park South of England Open Championships between August 1-6.”

The GB Men’s Over 35s Inter-County Cup competition is also on between August 11-14 while the British Open Masters Grass Court Championships takes place on August 22-27.

Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “I would encourage people to go along to the Devonshire Park tennis events and see for themselves just what has attracted so many top tennis stars – including Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Johanna Konta and Cameron Norrie – to our town.

“It is also an ideal opportunity for people to see the transformation of the Devonshire Quarter, the Welcome Building with its hugely popular DQ Terrace Café and Bar and the newly refurbished Winter Garden and Congress Theatre.”

2021 County Cup winners. Picture from Visit Eastbourne

READ THIS:New Channel 4 documentary following Sussex Police officers to air tonight