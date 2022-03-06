10 points clear - Worthing notch valuable win at Lewes

In front of a sell-out crowd of 2,347 - Lewes' biggest for 70 years - Worthing dominated the opening stages of a heated affair. After a number of half-chances, the Rebels deservedly opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when Kealy flicked home from a cross from the right flank nonchalantly, in front of a disappointed Lewes faithful.
Lewes responded well to going behind and six minutes later, they levelled the scoring. Ollie Tanner drove at the visitors' back line with intent, before delivering a wicked cross, which cruelly deflected off the back of Racine and into the net; beyond a helpless Harrison Male.
After their equaliser, Lewes came out of the blocks in the second half strongly and were on top in the opening stages. Worthing defended resolutely before coming into a positive spell of their own around the 70th minute.
After persistent pressure, the Mackerel Men’s positive play payed off. Starkey, who'd had a chance moments before, cracked a left footed effort home in off the post in the 78th minute; sending the travelling support into raptures behind the goal.
Starkey’s effort was enough for three points as Worthing held on despite a late scare; as Tanner clipped the bar. They are now 10 points clear. Lewes remain in the hunt for the play-offs - sitting sixth, two points off fifth.
On Tuesday Worthing go to East Thurrock and Lewes visit Leatherhead.