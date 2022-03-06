10 points clear - Worthing notch valuable win at Lewes

In front of a sell-out crowd of 2,347 - Lewes' biggest for 70 years - Worthing dominated the opening stages of a heated affair. After a number of half-chances, the Rebels deservedly opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when Kealy flicked home from a cross from the right flank nonchalantly, in front of a disappointed Lewes faithful.

Lewes responded well to going behind and six minutes later, they levelled the scoring. Ollie Tanner drove at the visitors' back line with intent, before delivering a wicked cross, which cruelly deflected off the back of Racine and into the net; beyond a helpless Harrison Male.

Lewes and Worthing played in front of a 2,347 crowd at The Dripping Pan / Picture: James Boyes

After their equaliser, Lewes came out of the blocks in the second half strongly and were on top in the opening stages. Worthing defended resolutely before coming into a positive spell of their own around the 70th minute.

After persistent pressure, the Mackerel Men’s positive play payed off. Starkey, who'd had a chance moments before, cracked a left footed effort home in off the post in the 78th minute; sending the travelling support into raptures behind the goal.

Starkey’s effort was enough for three points as Worthing held on despite a late scare; as Tanner clipped the bar. They are now 10 points clear. Lewes remain in the hunt for the play-offs - sitting sixth, two points off fifth.