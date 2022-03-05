Sussex football team with a difference appeal for support

A new football team in Lancing have had a good response to an appeal for help.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 9:40 am

Lancing Warriors was se up by Brighton supporter Joe Sayers a year ago as a way of having a weekly meet-up for a kickabout, getting fit and talking about mental health issues.

His colleague Ian Schiffer said: “Joe and I organise the sessions and provide equipment such as bibbs, balls and ground markers. We have a club badge and a club motto of ‘No judgement. No hate. Just football.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Heath need quick upturn in form.

Lancing Warriors enjoy football - and a good social side

“As we progress, we have identified a need for regualtion goals (3x2m) to help in training. The type we were looking to get were around £80 each and portable.

“Members of the team have donated their own money to the fund and after starting a Gofundme page and have raised enough for the goals.

“Hopefully we will raise enough for kit and training equipment.

Girls' football record breaker on cards.

“We are arranging a match with Mental Health Utd and are in discussions with Worthing FC about the possibilty of putting on a match.

“Worthing FC are also in partnership with NHS Head Start mental health and we are looking to working with this also along with Time to Talk NHS service.”

If you’d like to give the Warriors’ fundraising a boost, click here.

LancingSussexWorthing FCBrighton