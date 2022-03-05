Sussex football team with a difference appeal for support

Lancing Warriors was se up by Brighton supporter Joe Sayers a year ago as a way of having a weekly meet-up for a kickabout, getting fit and talking about mental health issues.
His colleague Ian Schiffer said: “Joe and I organise the sessions and provide equipment such as bibbs, balls and ground markers. We have a club badge and a club motto of ‘No judgement. No hate. Just football.’
“As we progress, we have identified a need for regualtion goals (3x2m) to help in training. The type we were looking to get were around £80 each and portable.
“Members of the team have donated their own money to the fund and after starting a Gofundme page and have raised enough for the goals.
“Hopefully we will raise enough for kit and training equipment.
“We are arranging a match with Mental Health Utd and are in discussions with Worthing FC about the possibilty of putting on a match.
“Worthing FC are also in partnership with NHS Head Start mental health and we are looking to working with this also along with Time to Talk NHS service.”