Sussex football team with a difference appeal for support

Lancing Warriors was se up by Brighton supporter Joe Sayers a year ago as a way of having a weekly meet-up for a kickabout, getting fit and talking about mental health issues.

His colleague Ian Schiffer said: “Joe and I organise the sessions and provide equipment such as bibbs, balls and ground markers. We have a club badge and a club motto of ‘No judgement. No hate. Just football.’

Lancing Warriors enjoy football - and a good social side

“As we progress, we have identified a need for regualtion goals (3x2m) to help in training. The type we were looking to get were around £80 each and portable.

“Members of the team have donated their own money to the fund and after starting a Gofundme page and have raised enough for the goals.

“Hopefully we will raise enough for kit and training equipment.

“We are arranging a match with Mental Health Utd and are in discussions with Worthing FC about the possibilty of putting on a match.