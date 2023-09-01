100 per cent start for Punnetts, Crowhurst, Sandhurst and Rye in East Sussex League

Punnetts Town, Crowhurst, Sandhurst and Rye Town all have maximum points after two games of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League Premier Division season.

Punnetts have the edge on goal difference after taking their goal tally to 15 already with a 6-3 win away to last season's runners-up Bexhill Town on Saturday.

Josh Albert and Michael Keefe both netted hat-tricks for free-scoring Punnetts against a Bexhill side still searching for its first points of the campaign.

Crowhurst made it two wins out of two by coming from behind to run out 5-1 victors at home to a Hollington United team which triumphed 5-0 the previous weekend.

Rye Town v Bexhill Town from last season | Picture: Joe Knight

Danny Barrellie gave Hollington an early lead, but a Reece Johnson double, and one apiece from Sean Baldwin, Nathan Harding and Bavon Abala earned Crowhurst the points.

Newly-promoted Sandhurst continued their splendid start with a 2-1 success away to St Leonards Social.

Strikes by Alfie Field and Tomas Budd ensured last term's Division One champions narrowly came out on top, despite Nour Eid finding the net for Social.

Reigning Premier Division title holders Rye are also on six points following their 3-1 win away to a Hawkhurst United outfit which finished with 10 men.

The goals of Marcus Popple, Sam Cooper and Bailey Phillipse won it for Rye, while Marco Palumbo was on target for the Hawks.

Westfield II opened their account for 2023/24 in fine style with an 8-3 victory away to top-flight newcomers The JC Tackleway.

Baxter Orchard plundered a hat-trick and Michael Rwabigwi bagged a brace for the Westies, whose other scorers were Kwabena Asante, Joshua Gray and Conor McManus. Grant Cornelius (2) and Jack Humbles replied for Tackleway.

Bexhill AAC also got off the mark as three goals in the final 15 minutes secured a come-from-behind 4-1 triumph at home to neighbours Sidley United.

Lewis Wade's first-half opener for Sidley was swiftly cancelled out before AAC's late treble blast settled the derby in their favour.

Six more Premier Division fixtures are scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) when the league's other four divisions will get underway. Nine of the league's teams are also in Sussex Junior Challenge Cup first-round action.

Standings - Premier Division (all played 2 matches): Punnetts Town 6pts (+10 goal difference), Crowhurst 6 (+6), Sandhurst 6 (+4), Rye Town 6 (+4), Westfield II 3 (+3), Bexhill AAC 3 (+2), Hollington United 3 (+1), Hawkhurst United 3 (-1), Sidley United 0 (-6), The JC Tackleway 0 (-7), Bexhill Town 0 (-8), St Leonards Social 0 (-8).

Fixtures - Saturday September 2 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Crowhurst v Bexhill Town, Hawkhurst United v St Leonards Social, Rye Town v Bexhill AAC, Sidley United v Punnetts Town, The JC Tackleway v Hollington United, Westfield II v Sandhurst.

Division 1: Jesters Town v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Bexhill Rovers (4pm), Northiam v Hooe (1pm), Rye Town II v Wadhurst United (4pm), Sovereign Saints II v Sedlescombe Rangers II (3pm).

Division 3: Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Ticehurst, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Catsfield, Orington v Mountfield United (4pm).

Division 4: Hastings Athletic v Burwash (4pm), Hastings Comets v Battle Town Development, Hawkhurst United II v Robertsbridge United II (4pm), The JC Tackleway II v Crowhurst III (4pm).

