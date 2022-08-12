1,000 voices needed! Eastbourne Borough look for a vocal lift

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendances were regularly passing the 1,000 mark at the end of last season, as Danny Bloor's side powered to a play-off place - and Blackmore says that a surge of support made a huge difference.

"The atmosphere at those final games was absolutely bubbling. We had young and old, newcomers and long-standing supporters, and if we had been a theatre they would have lifted the roof off it!" he said.

Manager Bloor echoes that view. "Our supporters were our twelfth man last season, and we need that all over again. Everyone at this football club can play their part. We are all singing, literally, from the same song sheet - let's get a thousand voices roaring us on.”

The Sports notched an impressive opening day success, coming home with all three points from Oxford City, and now they look to build on that victory with two home games in four days.

Bath City visit tomorrow and then Tuesday night (7.45pm) will see a real test of Borough's mettle when early title favourites Ebbsfleet United make the trip.

"These will both be really tough opponents," said Bloor. "Bath City are always a strong, fit and fast side and they have made some impressive signings in the summer. Ebbsfleet are full-timers, physically strong and very experienced.

"But these are the games that we are up for. Our close season went exactly to plan, we were gelling well and scoring goals. We had a good start at Oxford, but that was all it was - just the first of 46 league matches."

With Jaden Perez making good progress from his ankle injury, the manager expects to have a full squad reporting - and all eager for a starting shirt.