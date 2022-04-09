12 years ago I broke my neck. I had to make new plans. Today we achieved them

George Dowell at Worthing FC

Dowell has ploughed major sums into the Woodside Road club after being compensated for the April 2010 car accident that left him unable to walk again. He was 17 and a promising footballer, who played for Worthing FC.

He used the compensation he received to buy the football club, which at the time was in trouble. The aim was always to build things up and get the club to the National League - and now that is where they are heading.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the team clinched the Isthmian premier title and promotion with a 2-0 win at Bowers and Pitsea, Dowell tweeted: "Almost 12 years to the day I broke my neck. I had to make new plans for my life and today we achieved them! My hometown club in the @TheVanaramaNL and, arguably equally as important, now on @FootballManager. Very proud day! Time to celebrate."

Worthing themselves tweeted: "George Dowell had a dream To save this football team Mission accomplished."

Dowell was one of many figures connected with the club to comment on the success, with plenty of players tweeting their delight.

Jasper Pattenden said: "Honestly couldn’t be happier! Enjoy it mackerels."

Dayshonne Golding added: "WE DONE IT! @IsthmianLeague PREM CHAMPIONS!" Pat Webber said: "What a group, up the maccies."