WORTHING FC ARE ISTHMIAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Worthing and their fans have enjoyed a season full of goals and victories / Picture: Marcus Hoare

It was clinched with a 2-0 win at Bowers courtesy of goals by Ollie Pearce and Jasper Pattenden in front of a large and ultimately jubilant following of Rebels fans.

Worthing have been pressing for promotion from the Isthmian premier to the National League South - step two of the non-league pyramid - for three long seasons.

They led the table with just ten games to go when the 2019-20 non-league season was declared null and void - to the despair of everyone at Woodside Road. Then they were top again when the 2020-21 season suffered an earlier curtailment, with more than half the games still to be played.

Adam Hinshelwood and his players have been relentless in their pursuit of the dream and have led the table again from very early in this campaign, despite one or two early setbacks.

Ollie Pearce's goals have been a big reason for Worthing's success / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Now, at last, Worthing and their growing fan-base - they have regularly been pulling in more than 1,000 at home games - can look forward to playing at he highest level they have known.

There will be big celebrations to come, including at their final two home matches, which have made all-ticket because of anticipated demand.