1,300 and counting: Horsham FC heroes honoured as stalwarts are recognised for long service
Doug Tuck, Hornets captain Jack Brivio, Charlie Hester-Cook, Shamir Fenelon, Tom Richards, Harvey Sparks and Tom Kavanagh were all honoured before Saturday’s home Isthmian Premier win over Potters Bar Town.
Lee Harding and Lucas Rodrigues – who is currently on loan at Eastbourne Town – have also been recognised for their service.
Di Paola said: “It doesn’t happen often in non-league. There are a lot of clubs that people go to and they don’t have the same experience as coming to Horsham.
“I think we have to take a bit of credit as a management team for creating an atmosphere where they enjoy themselves.
“I think everyone in our team could go and earn more money elsewhere, but I think the balance is right in terms of what we have at Horsham.
“It’s a good environment, we play nice football, we play on a good pitch, we get big crowds, and they get treated well off the pitch, so it’s a good combination of things really.
“And they’re loyal boys. We try to sign players that are good people. It’s something we work really hard on to make sure we don’t bring anyone in who isn’t a good egg.
“Hopefully those boys stay a lot longer. It would be nice for them to get big, big numbers under their belts.
“They’ve all been really good servants to the club.”
Meanwhile, a new date has been set for Horsham’s Isthmian Premier trip to Sussex rivals Lewes.
The game at the Rooks – which was called off last week following storm damage at the Dripping Pan – will now take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 7.45pm.