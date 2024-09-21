Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premierRocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier
15 action and celebration pictures from the Rocks' win over Cray Wanderers

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Sep 2024, 19:46 BST
Back on form with a good home win – the Rocks put last week’s poor FA Cup exit to Margate behind them with a good display and a 3-1 victory over Cray Wanderers at Nyewood Lane.

Tommy Lee Higgs, Spencer Spurway and Dan Gifford put Robbie Blake’s men 3-0 up and a late Wands consolation did little to take the gloss off a result which lifts the Rocks to 15th in the table.

Read a match report here by Liam Goodley and see pictures from the win – by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff – on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app just by scrolling down this page.

1. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

4. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

