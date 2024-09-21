15 action and celebration pictures from the Rocks' win over Cray Wanderers

Tommy Lee Higgs, Spencer Spurway and Dan Gifford put Robbie Blake’s men 3-0 up and a late Wands consolation did little to take the gloss off a result which lifts the Rocks to 15th in the table.

Read a match report here by Liam Goodley and see pictures from the win – by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff – on this page and those linked, or if you’re on the Observer app just by scrolling down this page.

Get the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out every Thursday.

1 . Lyn Phillips Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . Lyn Phillips Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . Lyn Phillips Rocks v Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian premier Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff