16 photos - and reflections on Haywards Heath Town's loss to Burgess Hill Town

It’s advantage Burgess Hill Town in the battle by our two Isthmian south east division sides to climb away from the relegation zone.

Jay Lovett’s team won 2-0 at Haywards Heath Town on Tuesday to move above their hosts in the table. See 16 pictures from the match by Chris Neal on this page and the ones linked.

There was a shock on Wednesday when Lovett and his management team were sacked by Burgess Hill – read our story here.

Both sides have found consistency elusive this season but both still have hopes of a strong end to the season in which they can stave off any fears of the drop into the Southern Combination League.

Hill’s 2-0 win at Hanbury Park – courtesy of goals by Kai Brown and Josh Spinks – lifts them to 16th spot, with 29 points. That’s just one place and one point above Heath, who occupy the top of two relegation play-off places and have played a game more than their neighbours.

For Heath, the frustration was that the derby failed to see them build on a hard-earned 0-0 draw at Beckenham at the weekend. Joint Heath boss Alex Walsh knows consistency is the key. "We collected a great point on the road at Beckenham, who were in good form also coming into the game,” Walsh said.

"We felt the red card (shown to Luca Valentine in the second half) was harsh but got on with it and defended outstandingly well to get the result. We know we are capable of competing in all games and we just need to find that consistency in performances to claim more points on the board.”

Heath were disappointed to lose to Hill and will aim to recover at Sittingbourne on Saturday. "Sittingbourne have had a few changes and we expect another tough encounter,” said Walsh. “We have been hit with a few injuries over recent weeks but are working hard to get them back on the pitch.”

The currently managerless Hillians aim to build on their midweek win when they entertain Sevenoaks.

Get all the local sport in the Mid Sussex Times – out on Thursday.

1 . Haywards Heath v Burgess Hill pics by Chris Neal (3).jpg Action from Burgess Hill Town's 2-0 wi at Haywards Heath Town Photo: Chris Neal Photo Sales

2 . Burgess Hill score at Haywards Heath pics Chris Neal (1).jpg Action from Burgess Hill Town's 2-0 wi at Haywards Heath Town Photo: Chris Neal Photo Sales

3 . Haywards Heath v Burgess Hill pics by Chris Neal (11).jpg Action from Burgess Hill Town's 2-0 wi at Haywards Heath Town Photo: Chris Neal Photo Sales

4 . Haywards Heath v Burgess Hill pics by Chris Neal (4).jpg Action from Burgess Hill Town's 2-0 wi at Haywards Heath Town Photo: Chris Neal Photo Sales