Sussex Isthmian League club axe management team

Jay Lovett and his management team have been sacked by Burgess Hill Town – hours after they won at the home of their neighbours Haywards Heath Town.

The club said it was a difficult decision taken in a season which had not ‘gone to plan’.

Hill are 16th – one place and one point above Haywards Heath, who occupy the top relegation play off spot in the Isthmian south east division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by the Hillians said: “The club has today parted company with manager Jay Lovett and his management team with immediate effect. The decision has been taken with the team currently lying 16th in the league, one point above the relegation play - off places.”

Jay Lovett watches Burgess Hill win at Haywards Heath - it turned out to be his last game as boss | Picture: Chris Neal

Club Managing Director Vince Alfieri made the decision after consulting the BHTFC board and said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Jay for his time at Burgess Hill Town Football Club.

"He managed the team expertly through some difficult, unprecedented seasons in football but we are disappointed that this season hasn’t gone to plan, resulting in this extremely tough decision. Jay is a talented manager, with huge knowledge of the game, and I wish Jay, Matt and Tom all the best for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad