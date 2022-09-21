Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Three Bridges beat Lewes 4-0 to reach the FA Cup third qualifying round for the first time in their history. Picture by Eva Gilbert

18 pictures of a famous night for Three Bridges Football Club as the reach third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time

Three Bridges made history on Tuesday night (September 20) as they reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:42 am

They beat Lewes 4-0 thanks to two goals from Camron Lawson and one each for from Kevin Rivera and Keiron Pamment to set up a mouthwatering home tie against Hereford next weekend.

You can read Tom Fry’s full report here.

Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game – here is a selection of her pictures including the celebrations.

1. Three Bridges beat Lewes in FA Cup

Three Bridges beat Lewes 4-0 to reach the FA Cup third qualifying round for the first time in their history. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Photo: Eva Gilbert

Photo Sales

2. Three Bridges beat Lewes in FA Cup

Three Bridges beat Lewes 4-0 to reach the FA Cup third qualifying round for the first time in their history. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Photo: Eva Gilbert

Photo Sales

3. Three Bridges beat Lewes in FA Cup

Three Bridges beat Lewes 4-0 to reach the FA Cup third qualifying round for the first time in their history. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Photo: Eva Gilbert

Photo Sales

4. Three Bridges beat Lewes in FA Cup

Three Bridges beat Lewes 4-0 to reach the FA Cup third qualifying round for the first time in their history. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Photo: Eva Gilbert

Photo Sales
Three BridgesThree Bridges Football ClubLewesHereford
Next Page
Page 1 of 5