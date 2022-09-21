Three Bridges Football Club put together a demolition job of Lewes to set up FA Cup tie with Hereford

Bridges started the brighter, with top goalscorer Kieron Pamment going close with three chances in the opening half hour as Lewes looked noticeably rattled by the occasion. The busy Kevin Rivera also saw a shot well saved by Lewis Carey in the away team goal, whilst Donaghey, Irving and Anderson all stood strong in defence at the other end of the pitch.

The home side deservedly took the lead just short of half-time, when Kevin Rivera put a ball in to the back post area after a winding run and Cam Lawson was on hand unmarked to slot home from 6 yards out.

The second-half began in similar fashion, with Bridges having most of the play and Irving going close with a header from a Gayler free-kick.

It was a spell of 3 goals in 17 minutes that won this cup time in superb fashion though, as Bridges put Lewes to the sword and then some.

First Rivera assisted Lawson once again, with the young left winger slotting his shot through Carey’s legs in the 53rd minute to double the Bridges lead.

Kieron Pamment then got on the score sheet, as he tends to, smashing the ball past Carey and a helpless defender on the line on the hour mark. Huge credit for the goal must however go to captain Brannon O’Neill, who fought tirelessly to keep the ball alive in the box before putting it on a plate for the Bridges number 9.

Three Bridges celebrate the win over Lewes

The win was then all but secured on the 66th minute, as the brilliant Rivera was played through and placed his shot past Carey into the bottom right hand corner of the goal to send a shocked Jubilee Field into scenes of delirium.

Lewes very rarely threatened, but when they did in the 87th minute, Leo Anderson was on hand to stop Ronan Silva’s shot when he looked certain to score.

At full-time there were scenes of unbridled joy, as Jamie Crellin and Danny Lee’s team made history and setup a home tie with National League North side Hereford FC in the next round, due to be played on the weekend 30 September to 3 October.

Bridges MOM: Cam Lawson

Three Bridges: Anderson, Ashley, Villavicencio, Gayler, O’Neill (C), Pamment, Stone, Rivera, Donaghey, Lawson, Irving. UNUSED: M Bromage, Wilson, T Bromage, Barbary, Difika, Colcutt, Woollard.