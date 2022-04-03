19 pictures from Littlehampton Town's famous FA Vase semi win

These are Chris's pre-match and match pics from a day that everyone present will remember and cherish for years to come. You can see some great fan pictures plus the best of the goals and celebrations on this page and the ones linked. Look out for more galleries from photographers Stephen Goodger and Martin Denyer over the next day or so on this website. And here in case you missed it is our recap of how the drama unfolded.
Pre-match scenes and match action from Littlehampton Town's 4-0 beating of Loughborough Students in the FA Vase semi-final at The Sportsfield / Pictures: Chris Hatton
