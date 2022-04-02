LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY! Vase semi ends 4-0

Two goals from player/joint manager George Gaskin, either side of efforts by Jordan Clark and Shay Wiggans, put the Golds in dreamland and looking forward to a Wembley date in the final in the middle of May.

There were wonderful scenes at the end as fans invaded the pitch and mobbed their heroes -who had saved one of the best performances of the season for the biggest game.

The result was never really in doubt from the moment Gaskin fired them ahead after 38 seconds. It was 2-0 by the break and two more were added after the break as the shellshocked Students could find no answers to Golds' pace and power.

Afterwards Gaskin said: "We always knew we could do it. The lads were brilliant/ Now the whole town can start to plan their trip to Wembley."

Golds had done brilliantly to get this far - and have even been reinstated into the competition after being knocked out by a side who fielded an ineligible player - and everyone associated with the club has been buzzing in the lead-up to this semi-final.

MATCH UPDATES

1st minute - Unbelievable scenes at the Sportsfield as player joint-manager George Gaskin fires them ahead in 38 seconds - finishing clinically past keeper Ben Whiting after good work by Dion Jarvis in Golds' first attack.

The goal that got them here... Golds players celebrate George Gaskin's winner against North Shields in the quarter-finals / Picture: Stephen Goodger

10 - A flurry of corners as the Students try to hit back - but Town repel them.

14 - A great chance for 2-0 as Tom Biggs plays in Gaskin after a Golds counter attack but he shoots at the keeper and it remains 1-0.

19 - Lucas Pattenden works space on the left for a shot but it's deflected - the headbanded wideman is causing plenty of problems for Loughborough, but the Students are enjoying their share of possession and attacking moments.

35 - It's 2-0! A spell of corners for the home team and the last one finds the head of skipper Jordan Clark at the far post and he directs it back across the goal and into the top corner of the net - the Sportsfield roars again!

37 - Loughborough so close to a goal back as George Ward hits one against the underside of the bar after they get a dubiously awarded free-kick in the Golds half. There'd have been protests had that gone in.

43 - 3-0? No! Gaskin flicks in a free kick from wide on the left and the players are off celebrating but the linesman's flag is raised for offside.

Half-time - Littlehampton Town 2 Loughborough Students 0

51 - Pattenden makes progress down the left and the ball breaks for Biggs who beats a defender but then hits a left-footed shot high and wide of the keeper's near post.

53 - Half a chance for Aaron Capon as he chases a long ball over the top but he can't control it and the keeper gathers.

55 - Two Golds shots are blocked by desperate defenders as the hosts look for a killer third.

56 - Shay Wiggans belts in No3 as the ball falls to him from one of a series of corners. Game over?

64 - Alex Duncan replaces Pattenden in Golds' first change.

70 - Lee Garnham replaces Liam Humphreys for the hosts, who remain firmly in control at 3-0 up despite a couple of half-chances for the Students.

75 - Almost four but Loughborough clear a shot off the line following another corner.

79 - All over now! Gaskin rolls in the fourth from close range after a lightning Golds break down the left by Jarvis.

89 - A nasty facial injury to Wiggans casts a bit of a shadow over the things - but no sooner has play restarted than the final whistle blows, sparking delirious scenes as fans race on to the pitch to mob the players. 'Wember-lee, Wember-lee,' is the chant - and that's where the Golds are heading!

