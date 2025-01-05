Newhaven v Petersfield Town, SCFL premierNewhaven v Petersfield Town, SCFL premier
21 photos as Newhaven FC bid farewell to bosses with win over Petersfield

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Jan 2025, 18:24 GMT
Nehaven gave joint bosses Andy Cook and Sean Breach the perfect send-off – beating Petersfield Town 2-1 at Fort Road in the duo’s final game in charge.

Goals by Lee Robinson and Jake Robinson earned the victiry over higher-placed Hampshire side, leaving the Dockers 12th in the table.

Before the game a presentation was made to Cook and Breach – who announced last week they were stepping down after more than a decade in their roles – and the players formed a guard of honour to welcome them on to the pitch.

See pictures from the day by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.

