24 photos from Oxford City v Worthing FC in the National League South

Worthing slipped to a third straight National South defeat at Oxford City.

Lewis Miccio gave City a late first-half lead before a Josh Parker penalty and a Zach McEachran strike made sure of a 3-0 win for the hosts in the final 20 minutes.

It follows defeats to Tonbridge and St Albans for Hinshelwood’s men, now sixth in the table, and they will aim to get back on track at home to Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday.

See pictures from Oxford City v Worthing by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.

