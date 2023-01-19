He’s spent the best part of 14 years with Bognor Regis Town – and says he’ll cherish the memories forever.

Popular and versatile James Crane has called time on his Nye Camp days – telling us last week he had become frustrated at not getting into the team when he felt he still had plenty to offer. But while heading off to play for Hordean, he has reflected on the times – and the people - that made his stay special.

See some of Crane’s Rocks highlights in pictures on this page and the ones linked at the bottom

"The highlights really have to be the two promotions via the play-offs, in 2012 and 2017, and the run to the FA Trophy semi-finals in 2016,” he said.

"I arrived at the club in the 08-09 season in Conference South and it was a tough time. We were relegated but stabilised after we’d gone down. I could never have imagined then the journey we’d go on as a club.

"There was the Trophy run, when we played Grimsby in a two-leg semi-final and just missed getting to Wembley. People still talk about my winner against Altrincham. I’d been hoping the game would be called as part of the pitch was frozen but it went ahead and I got a late winner from about 30 yards, though every time I talk about it I think I add a couple of yards!

"The promotions were amazing – we had some great teams at those times and I was proud to be part of what the club achieved. To get promoted twice via home play-off finals was amazing.”

Crane had a year at big rivals Worthing and said he had no regrets over it. “It was the right thing for me at the time and Adam Hinshelwood did a lot to develop my game. Then the chance came to return and I’m glad I did.”

Crane said he’d always treasure the relationship he had with Rocks fans. “There are some you get to know – people like Goldy and Guppy – and many others you know by sight. "I’ve had so many lovely messages from fans since I left saying they’d love to see me visit when I can. Managers and players come and go but the fans are who makes that club such a brilliant one and the lifeblood of the town.

"Jack Pearce came to see me and said there’d always be a place at the club for me. Who knows what may happen in the future? I loved every minute at Bognor, I really did, and I’d like to thank every person, from management and players to fans, who made it special.”

1. James Crane's Rocks career in pictures Celebrating the winner v Altrincham Photo: Tim Hale Photo Sales

2. James Crane's Rocks career in pictures In action at the Nye Camp Photo: Tommy McMillan Photo Sales

3. James Crane's Rocks career in pictures That winner against Altrincham in the FA Trophy run of 2015-16 Photo: Tim Hale Photo Sales

4. James Crane's Rocks career in pictures The winner v Altrincham - how many yards was it scored from, Craney...? Photo: Tim Hale Photo Sales