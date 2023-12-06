27 pictures of action and celebrations as Crawley Town beat Bristol Rovers in the EFL trophy

It was an incredible night at the Broadfield Stadium as Scott Lindsey’s entertainers pulled off a brilliant second half performance to beat Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy.

Goals from Jack Roles and Harry Forster meant Reds have now reached the last 16 of the competition for the second time in their history and the first time since the format of the competition was changed in 2016/2017.

They now await the draw this Friday (December 8) to see who they get in the next round.

You can see Mark Dunford’s match report here.

You can see Lucas Michael’s player ratings here.

This is what Scott Lindsey had to say after the game.

1 . Crawley Town 2, Bristol Rovers 1 | Pictures by Eva Gilbert Crawley Town beat League One Bristol Rovers 2-1 in the EFL Trophy at the Broadfield Stadium. It's the first time the Reds have reached this stage of the competition. Photo: Eva Gilbert

2 . Crawley Town 2, Bristol Rovers 1 | Pictures by Eva Gilbert Crawley Town beat League One Bristol Rovers 2-1 in the EFL Trophy at the Broadfield Stadium. It's the first time the Reds have reached this stage of the competition. Photo: Eva Gilbert

3 . Crawley Town 2, Bristol Rovers 1 | Pictures by Eva Gilbert Crawley Town beat League One Bristol Rovers 2-1 in the EFL Trophy at the Broadfield Stadium. It's the first time the Reds have reached this stage of the competition. Photo: Eva Gilbert