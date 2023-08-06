BREAKING
29 pictures as Nicky Wheeler gets Worthing's National South campaign off to winning start

New signing Nicky Wheeler got Worthing off to a winning start in the National League South for 2023-24 – with a goal five minutes into injury time to see off Tonbridge Angels.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

The sides looked set to have to settle for a point apiece at a wet Woodside Road before Wheeler, one of Adam Hinshelwood’s summer signings, struck from the edge of the box a couple of minutes from the end.

It capped a fine few days for Worthing, who lifted the Sussex Community Shield last Wednesday as Finlay Chadwick’s goal from inside his own half helped them beat Broadbridge Heath at Lancing.

See Mike Gunn’s photos from the Worthing-Tonbridge game on this page and the ones linked.

