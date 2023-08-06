New signing Nicky Wheeler got Worthing off to a winning start in the National League South for 2023-24 – with a goal five minutes into injury time to see off Tonbridge Angels.

The sides looked set to have to settle for a point apiece at a wet Woodside Road before Wheeler, one of Adam Hinshelwood’s summer signings, struck from the edge of the box a couple of minutes from the end.

It capped a fine few days for Worthing, who lifted the Sussex Community Shield last Wednesday as Finlay Chadwick’s goal from inside his own half helped them beat Broadbridge Heath at Lancing.

See Mike Gunn’s photos from the Worthing-Tonbridge game on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Worthing v Tonbridge Angels picturs by Mike Gunn (8).jpg Worthing v Tonbridge Angels on the opening day of the 2023-24 National South season Photo: Mike Gunn

