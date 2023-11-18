30 photos from an FA Trophy shock as Worthing bow out at Frome Town
It wasn’t Worthing’s day on their long journey to Frome Town – as their Southern League hosts knocked them out of the FA Trophy in a penalty shootout.
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Nov 2023, 19:39 GMT
Goals by Michael Klass and – deep into injury time – Ollie Pearce had seen Worthing twice fight back from being a goal down to force a 2-2 draw and a spot-kick shootout to decide this second round tie. But Kane Wills and Pearce could not make their 12-yard efforts count and the Somerset side won 4-3 to reach the third round.
See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and read Jack Williams’ match report here – and here is a round-up of how the other Sussex sides fared in the Trophy.
1 / 8