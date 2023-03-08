31 photos from Eastbourne Borough's tussle with Tonbridge Angels in National South

Eastbourne Borough slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Tonbridge Angels under the Priory Lane lights.
It was one to forget for Borough – as Kevin Anderson explains in his match report – and leaves the Sports down to 12th in the table. See the best of the pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. And get the latest from the Lane in the Herald on Friday.
Eastbourne Borough are outnumbered by Tonbridge Angels, who won 2-1 | Picture: Lydia Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 National League South defeat at home to Tonbridge Angels
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 National League South defeat at home to Tonbridge Angels
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 National League South defeat at home to Tonbridge Angels
