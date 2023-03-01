31 pictures from ten-man Wothing's draw at Chippenham in National South

Mo Dabre scored then was sent off as Worthing drew 1-1 at Chippenham.

Dabre’s 11th minute goal in Wiltshire was cancelled out by Alex Bray’s equaliser three minutes later, then Dabre was sent off for a second booking just before the half-hour. Both yellows were for late challenges.

Worthing worked hard to keep Chippenham at bay after that and still managed to create chances of their own, and the point leaves them still fifth in the table, only a point behind third-placed Oxford City.

Se Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get the Worthing FC latest in the Herald – out on Thursday.

1 . Chippenham v Worthing FC pictures by Mike Gunn (19).jpg Action from Worthing FC's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in the National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

2 . Chippenham v Worthing FC pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg Action from Worthing FC's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in the National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

3 . Chippenham v Worthing FC pictures by Mike Gunn (20).jpg Action from Worthing FC's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in the National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

4 . Chippenham v Worthing FC pictures by Mike Gunn (14).jpg Action from Worthing FC's 1-1 draw at Chippenham in the National League South Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales