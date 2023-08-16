31 pictures from win at Slough Town as Worthing stay top of National South
Ricky Aguiar (2), Nicky Wheeler and Joan Luque were on target as Worthing won 4-1 at Slough Town to continue their perfect start to the National League South season.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Aug 2023, 08:40 BST
Adam Hinshelwood’s team were too strong for the ‘other Rebels’ and sit proudly top of the table with nine points and eight goals from their opening three games. See Ian Hart’s match report here.
Pictures by Mike Gunn are on this page and the ones linked and don't miss the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday – for all the latest from Woodside Road, including news of significant new investment in the club.
