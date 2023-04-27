Edit Account-Sign Out
32 pictures from Worthing and Hastings United's dramatic Sussex Senior Cup semi-final

It’s Worthing v Bognor in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex on May 11 after Adam Hinshelwood’s side won their semi-final against Hastings, just 24 hours after clinching a National League South play-off place.

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:48 BST

The semi ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and went to penalties – and Worthing ran out 5-4 winners with Harrison Male their hero between the sticks. For Hastings it comes a week after they just missed out on an Isthmian premier play-off spot – for Worthing it extends their fantastic season further.

Worthing were runners-up in the SSC last year, losing to Brighton U21s in the final, while their Amex opponents Bognor won the cup in 2019.

Read Kevin Anderson’s semi-final report here and see Mike Gunn’s pictures on this page and those linked.

