33 fantastic pictures of Crawley Town action, goals, celebrations and fans as they beat MK Dons

Crawley Town’s dream of making their first appearance at Wembley became more of a reality as they beat MK Dons 3-0 in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final at the Broadfield Stadium.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 7th May 2024, 23:59 BST

In front of more than 5.500 fans, Scott Lindsey’s men put on a show that will go down in Reds history with goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy giving them a huge advantage going into Saturday’s second leg.

You can a recap of the action here https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/crawley-town-vs-mk-dons-live-excitement-builds-ahead-of-league-two-play-offs-4619520

Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game to capture the crowd, the action and the celebrations. Here is a gallery of her pictures.

Crawley Town beat MK Dons 3-0 in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final at the Broadfield Stadium. Here are Eva Gilbert's pictures from the game.

Related topics:MK DonsWembleyLeague TwoLiam Kelly