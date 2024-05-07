33 fantastic pictures of Crawley Town action, goals, celebrations and fans as they beat MK Dons

In front of more than 5.500 fans, Scott Lindsey’s men put on a show that will go down in Reds history with goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy giving them a huge advantage going into Saturday’s second leg.
You can a recap of the action here https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/crawley-town-vs-mk-dons-live-excitement-builds-ahead-of-league-two-play-offs-4619520
Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game to capture the crowd, the action and the celebrations. Here is a gallery of her pictures.
