33 pictures as Eastbourne Borough begin 2024 with defeat to Worthing

It was anything but a happy new year for Eastbourne Borough as they opened 2024 with a 4-0 home defeat to Worthing.

Having lost 3-0 at Worthing on Boxing Day, the Sports fared no better in the Priory Lane return – a result which ultimately cost manager Mark Beard his job.

The defeat leaves Borough in the National South relegation zone and six points from safety – and things get no easier for them, with a trip to promotion hunting Torquay next up on Saturday.

The match was also a chance for young striker Fletcher Holman to bid farewell to the Borough fans – after he secured a dream move to Premier League Wolves.

