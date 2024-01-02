33 pictures as Eastbourne Borough begin 2024 with defeat to Worthing
It was anything but a happy new year for Eastbourne Borough as they opened 2024 with a 4-0 home defeat to Worthing.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 07:56 GMT
Having lost 3-0 at Worthing on Boxing Day, the Sports fared no better in the Priory Lane return – a result which ultimately cost manager Mark Beard his job.
The defeat leaves Borough in the National South relegation zone and six points from safety – and things get no easier for them, with a trip to promotion hunting Torquay next up on Saturday.
The match was also a chance for young striker Fletcher Holman to bid farewell to the Borough fans – after he secured a dream move to Premier League Wolves.
See pictures from Borough v Worthing by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.
1 / 9