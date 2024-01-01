Mark Beard has been sacked by Eastbourne Borough in the wake of a 15th National League South defeat of the season – and a second inside a week to Sussex rivals Worthing – that left them six pointsd from safety in the table.

Eastbourne Borough confirmed on Monday evening they had parted company with Beard, who arrived at Priory Lane in the summer as the club made the exciting transition into full-time football.

But after just six wins from their first 26 National South fixtures, the Sports have chosen now is the time for change.

News of Beard’s departure came on the same day the Sports announced they had reached agreement with Wolves for the transfer of young striker Fletcher Holman.

Mark Beard on the sidelines in a recent game against Torquay | Picture: Lydia Redman

Chairman Simon Leslie told the EBFC website: “Mark has worked so hard to build a new team. However, he has been hampered by numerous injuries to many of the key signings and despite some superb performances, many of the results have not gone our way.

“With the team now five points away from safety in the relegation zone, it is with a heavy heart that I feel it is time for a change in direction. I want to thank Mark for everything he has done at Eastbourne Borough and I am personally disappointed that we are making this change.”

Beard was unveiled days after Leslie took control at Priory Lane in the summer. The highly rated Dorking Wanderers head coach and former Brighton & Hove Albion Under-18s manager came with a track record of developing top Football League and international talent.

Beard, an experienced UEFA A Licence coach with more than 30 years’ experience of playing and coaching across all levels of football, joined from the Surrey club he helped to reach the National League for the first time in 2022.

Prior to that, the 48-year-old – who counts Newcastle and former England and Brighton Sporting Director Dan Ashworth and ex- Brighton and Chelsea Head Coach Graham Potter among his fans – was the Seagulls under-18s manager. In his time in the role between 2019 and 2021, Beard and his staff are credited with creating a world class youth training model.

Beard had his moments as Eastbourne Borough manager – such as the opening day win against Hampton & Richmond to coming from 2-0 down to win at St. Albans City in September. He oversaw a recent win at Welling that many hoped would signal an upturn in fortunes but back-to-back defeats to Worthing – 3-0 and now 4-0 – have sealed his fate.

Leslie admitted: “To me this is abject failure. When we appointed Mark, we knew this was a tough project – and it got tougher week by week. With the confidence in the group very low, I feel we have no choice but to make a change.

“I am grateful to Mark for being part of this story and he will always be the first manager I appointed in football.”