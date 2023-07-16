33 pictures of Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Three Bridges

Crawley Town won their second pre-season friendly 2-1 against Three Bridges on Saturday.
Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game, here are her pictures.
1. Three Bridges v Crawley Town pre-season friendly
Action from the pre-season friendly between Three Bridges and Crawley Town. Crawley Town won 2-1 thanks to two goals from Danilo Orsi. Picture: Eva Gilbert Photo: Eva Gilbert
2. Three Bridges v Crawley Town pre-season friendly
3. Three Bridges v Crawley Town pre-season friendly
4. Three Bridges v Crawley Town pre-season friendly
