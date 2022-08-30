34 Worthing v Eastbourne Borough photos as Rebels stay unbeaten
Here are some more pictures from the first Sussex derby to be played for many years in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:38 pm
It ended 1-1 at Woodside Road thanks to Callum Kealy cancelling out James Hammond’s goal to keep Worthing’s unbeaten start to the season going. Marcus Hoare was there taking pictures for Worthing FC and you can see his photos on this page and the ones linked. Meanhile read Kevin Anderson’s match report here and see more pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman here.
