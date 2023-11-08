37 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National League South trip to Maidstone United
Eastbourne Borough completed a week of National South road trips to forget when they went down 2-0 at Maidstone United on Tuesday night.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT
It followed Saturday’s 4-2 reverse at Chippenham and left Mark Beard’s team in the relegation zone, in 21st place. They will aim to pick up points when they Braintree on Saturday then Tonbridge Angels next Tuesday.
See Lydia and Nick Redman’s photos from the Maidstone match on this page and the ones linked – and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.
