37 pictures from Alfreton Town v Worthing as the Rebels' FA Cup dreams are dashed

Worthing might have made it to the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 24 years – but they will go no further this season, losing 2-0 to National League North Alfreton Town on a rainy afternoon in Derbyshire.

Adam Hinshelwood’s team battled gamely but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal – and two goals in the final 17 minutes by the hosts meant it’s their name in the second round draw, as Worthing go back to focusing on the National South campaign, with Sussex Senior Cup and FA Trophy ties to come too.

Here’s Ian Hart’s report on the defeat that spelled the end of the Worthing Cup dream – and on this page and the ones linked, you can see Mike Gunn’s excellent array of pictures from the trip – including some of the club’s loyal fans, who certainly made themselves heard.

Watch out for all the Worthing FA action and reaction in the Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Alfreton v Worthing in the FA Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (2).jpg Alfreton Town v Worthing FC in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Alfreton v Worthing in the FA Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg Alfreton Town v Worthing FC in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn

3 . Alfreton v Worthing in the FA Cup pictures by Mike Gunn (35).jpg Alfreton Town v Worthing FC in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: Mike Gunn