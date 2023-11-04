Worthing’s FA Cup run – and dream of a tie against a Football League club – is over.

Theymade their first appearance in the First Round proper since 1999 at wet but thankfully not windy, Alfreton Town. But it was the National League North side who went through to the lucrative second round with two goals in the final 17 minutes.

Alfreton, having only lost once in the last 11, started as slight favourites at The Impact Arena this afternoon.

Kicking off down the slope Worthing matched their hosts, and there were a couple of half chances from each side, but little else to excite the 1016 spectators.

Worthing fans at Alfreton - where they made themselves heard but witnessed a Cup loss | Picture: Worthing FC

The first real piece of quality came when Alfreton’s Nathan Newall shot from the edge of the box – and it was matched by a spectacular save from Roco Rees in the Worthing goal.

As a tight FA Cup tie moved into the final 20 minutes, Worthing’s interest in the world’s greatest knockout competition was ended by two moments of quality.

On 73 minutes, Newall made no mistake with a quality strike from outside the box, with the young Worthing keeper having no chance.

While the visitors threatened in places, they lacked the quality up front that has seen them produce some impressive league form in National League South.

On 85 minutes Rees cried foul when defending a corner but a bullet header from Alfreton’s Kenneth Biggie stood, and Worthing were heading back down the M1, out of the cup.

Men of the Match? The large Worthing travelling support, genuine Gene Kellys one and all, as they were singin’ in the rain all afternoon.