Crawley Town suffered their first pre-season friendly defeat, losing 4-0 to a strong Crystal Palace side at the Broadfield Stadium.
5,562 packed into the Broadfield Stadium – a record for a pre-season friendly at the ground – to see goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta (2), Eberechi Eze and Naouirou Ahamada give Roy Hodgson’s men the win.
Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game to catch the action and the crowd.
1. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace
Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert
2. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace
Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert
3. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace
Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert
4. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace
Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert