37 pictures of Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with a strong Crystal Palace side in front of a record crowd

Crawley Town suffered their first pre-season friendly defeat, losing 4-0 to a strong Crystal Palace side at the Broadfield Stadium.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 20th Jul 2023, 00:01 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 00:08 BST

5,562 packed into the Broadfield Stadium – a record for a pre-season friendly at the ground – to see goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta (2), Eberechi Eze and Naouirou Ahamada give Roy Hodgson’s men the win.

Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game to catch the action and the crowd.

Scott Lindsey reacts after Crawley lose to Crystal Palace

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side.

1. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side.

2. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side.

3. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side.

4. Crawley Town v Crystal Palace

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace at the Broadfield Stadium. Roy Hodgson's men won 4-0 against Scott Lindsey's side. Photo: Eva Gilbert

