A sell-out crowd at Crawley Town are in for a treat for the visit of Crystal Palace, as Roy Hodgson has picked some of his star players.

Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, Cheick Doucoure, Jairo Riedewald and Sam Johnston are among the first-team players selected for the pre-season friendly at the Broadfield Stadium.

Meanwhile, there are some home debuts for new Crawley signings; midfielder Liam Kelly; striker Danilo Orsi; winger Harry Forster and defenders Joy Mukena and Jay Williams. Click here to follow live Twitter updates from the match.

Crawley Town confirmed on Monday that tickets for the pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace had sold out. More than 5,500 fans are expected to pack out the Broadfield Stadium.

Fans that were not able to purchase a ticket for this fixture will be able to stream the game for £5. To purchase a stream pass for this fixture, click here.

The club are advising fans to arrive early to avoid congestion at the turnstiles prior to kick-off.

Here are the line-ups this evening (Wednesday, July 19)

Crawley Town: Corey Addai; Kellan Gordon; Liam Kelly; Harry Ransom; Danilo Orsi; Ashley Nadesan; Harry Forster; Tobi Omole; Dom Telford; Joy Mukena; Jay Williams

Roy Hodgson has picked some of his star players against Crawley Town, including Eberechi Eze (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Subs: Luca Ashby-Hammond; Joel Lynch; Klaidi Lolos; Jayden Davis; Nick Tsaroulla; Rafiq Khaleel; Trialist x4

Crystal Palace: Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward; Eberechi Eze; Jean-Philippe Mateta; Will Hughes; Odsonne Edouard; Chris Richards; Cheick Doucoure; Naoirou Ahamada; Jake O’Brien; Jairo Riedewald

Subs: Tyrick Mitchell; James Tomkins; Jordon Ayew; Finley Marjoram; Remi Matthews; Zach Marsh; John-Kymani; Jesurun Rak-Sakyi