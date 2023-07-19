Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, Cheick Doucoure, Jairo Riedewald and Sam Johnston are among the first-team players selected for the pre-season friendly at the Broadfield Stadium.
Meanwhile, there are some home debuts for new Crawley signings; midfielder Liam Kelly; striker Danilo Orsi; winger Harry Forster and defenders Joy Mukena and Jay Williams. Click here to follow live Twitter updates from the match.
Crawley Town confirmed on Monday that tickets for the pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace had sold out. More than 5,500 fans are expected to pack out the Broadfield Stadium.
Fans that were not able to purchase a ticket for this fixture will be able to stream the game for £5. To purchase a stream pass for this fixture, click here.
The club are advising fans to arrive early to avoid congestion at the turnstiles prior to kick-off.
Here are the line-ups this evening (Wednesday, July 19)
Crawley Town: Corey Addai; Kellan Gordon; Liam Kelly; Harry Ransom; Danilo Orsi; Ashley Nadesan; Harry Forster; Tobi Omole; Dom Telford; Joy Mukena; Jay Williams
Subs: Luca Ashby-Hammond; Joel Lynch; Klaidi Lolos; Jayden Davis; Nick Tsaroulla; Rafiq Khaleel; Trialist x4
Crystal Palace: Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward; Eberechi Eze; Jean-Philippe Mateta; Will Hughes; Odsonne Edouard; Chris Richards; Cheick Doucoure; Naoirou Ahamada; Jake O’Brien; Jairo Riedewald
Subs: Tyrick Mitchell; James Tomkins; Jordon Ayew; Finley Marjoram; Remi Matthews; Zach Marsh; John-Kymani; Jesurun Rak-Sakyi