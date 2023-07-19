NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson names Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard in strong pre-season line-up

A sell-out crowd at Crawley Town are in for a treat for the visit of Crystal Palace, as Roy Hodgson has picked some of his star players.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 20:41 BST

Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, Cheick Doucoure, Jairo Riedewald and Sam Johnston are among the first-team players selected for the pre-season friendly at the Broadfield Stadium.

Meanwhile, there are some home debuts for new Crawley signings; midfielder Liam Kelly; striker Danilo Orsi; winger Harry Forster and defenders Joy Mukena and Jay Williams. Click here to follow live Twitter updates from the match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crawley Town confirmed on Monday that tickets for the pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace had sold out. More than 5,500 fans are expected to pack out the Broadfield Stadium.

Most Popular

Fans that were not able to purchase a ticket for this fixture will be able to stream the game for £5. To purchase a stream pass for this fixture, click here.

The club are advising fans to arrive early to avoid congestion at the turnstiles prior to kick-off.

Here are the line-ups this evening (Wednesday, July 19)

Crawley Town: Corey Addai; Kellan Gordon; Liam Kelly; Harry Ransom; Danilo Orsi; Ashley Nadesan; Harry Forster; Tobi Omole; Dom Telford; Joy Mukena; Jay Williams

Roy Hodgson has picked some of his star players against Crawley Town, including Eberechi Eze (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)Roy Hodgson has picked some of his star players against Crawley Town, including Eberechi Eze (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Roy Hodgson has picked some of his star players against Crawley Town, including Eberechi Eze (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subs: Luca Ashby-Hammond; Joel Lynch; Klaidi Lolos; Jayden Davis; Nick Tsaroulla; Rafiq Khaleel; Trialist x4

Crystal Palace: Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward; Eberechi Eze; Jean-Philippe Mateta; Will Hughes; Odsonne Edouard; Chris Richards; Cheick Doucoure; Naoirou Ahamada; Jake O’Brien; Jairo Riedewald

Subs: Tyrick Mitchell; James Tomkins; Jordon Ayew; Finley Marjoram; Remi Matthews; Zach Marsh; John-Kymani; Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Have you read?: Sussex football boss relives Gatwick emergency landing

Five Brighton players set to leave this summer after telling Roberto De Zerbi decision

How the data experts expect the Premier League to finish this season after major transfer update

Related topics:Roy HodgsonEberechi EzeLiam KellyCrystal Palace