42 photos from another memorable night for Worthing FC as they make play-off progress

It was another memorable 90 minutes in what has turned into an incredible season for Worthing as they overcame Braintree Town to reach the semi-finals of the National League South play-offs.

By Steve Bone
Published 4th May 2023, 07:52 BST

An early goal by Davide Rodari was quickly cancelled out by the visitors but an own goal by Braintree keeper Jack Sims in the 57th minute proved to be the winner in this ‘eliminator’ in front of 2,678 at Woodside Road.

It gives Worthing a semi-final visit to Oxford City on Sunay afternoon – with the winners of that tie facing the winners of the other semi, Dartford v St Albans, the following weekend.

See some great pictures from Worthing’s latest win – which was their fourth in nine days – on this page and the ones linked. And get first news of Sunday’s semi-final on this website.

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs

1. Worthing beat Braintree in the National South play-offs pictures by Mike Gunn (13).jpg

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs

2. Worthing beat Braintree in the National South play-offs pictures by Mike Gunn (19).jpg

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs

3. Worthing beat Braintree in the National South play-offs pictures by Mike Gunn (34).jpg

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs

4. Worthing beat Braintree in the National South play-offs pictures by Mike Gunn (36).jpg

Action from Worthing's 2-1 win at home to Braintree in the first stage of the National League South play-offs Photo: Mike Gunn

