Worthing FC one step nearer National League premier after play-off win over Braintree

The march goes on! Worthing are into the National League South play-off semi-final after knocking Braintree out of the promotion picture on a great night under the Woodside Road lights.

In front of a crowd of 2,678, Davide Rodari gave Adam Hinshelwood’s team a dream start with the opening goal in the third minute but the Essex visitors levelled six minutes later.

In a tense second half a 57th minute own goal by Braintree keeperJack Sims proved the decisive goal – giving Worthing a 2-1 lead that they battled superbly to defend to the end, while creating several opportunities of their own to make it 3-1.

The win sets up a visit to Oxford City in the semi-finals on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off), with Dartford playing St Albans in the other semi. The winners will meet in the final the following weekend.

Worthing’s run to the play-off semis comes in their first season at step two of the non-league pyramid.

