43 pictures from Littlehampton Town's amazing day of FA Vase success against North Shields

The Golds beat North Shields 1-0 in a tight, tense FA Vase last-eight tie to earn a place in the semi-finals, which means they are just one win from Wembley. Read Trevor Knell's match report here and on this page and the ones linked see Stephen Goodger's pictures of the action, the goal, the crowd (numbering 2,245, incidentally) and the celebrations. Get full coverage of the tie in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.