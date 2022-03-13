Gaskin the hero as Littlehampton beat North Shields to reach FA Vase semi-final

A goal from player-manager George Gaskin 11 minutes from time sealed the Golds place in the last four of the competition the last touch coming off the front man despite the best efforts of Shields keeper Oliver Marshall.

Town dominated on chances created and limited their visitors to very little over the course of the 90 minutes and as the game wore on it did look like the home side would rue a few missed chances - before Gaskin’s late strike.

Littlehampton Town players celebrate George Gaskin's goal - which proved enough to see off North Shields / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lucas Pattenden was the Shields' chief tormentor with his pace causing no end of problems and that speed should have given Golds the lead less than ten minutes in but the flying winger over-ran the ball and Marshall gathered easily. The visitors could have scored just two minutes later as Callum Smith was alert to pounce on a short headed ball but James Binfield was out quickly to smother the shot.

Pattenden had Town’s next opportunity moments later, put clean through with his pace but his lob over Marshall also cleared the crossbar. Despite the early efforts both sides took some time to settle into the match and Shields patience with the ball was being matched by Town’s press and closing down the space.

Liam Humphreys’ fierce shot was well saved by Marshall eight minutes before half time and defenders came to the keeper’s rescue on the stroke of half time clearing off the line as Town finished the first half the stronger. The game tipped in favour of the Golds six minutes into the second half, Shields centre half Anth Myers sent off for a bad challenge on Tom Biggs, giving the visitors an uphill task for the remainder of the game.

Pattenden was again at the heart of Town’s best chances, unable to get enough curl on the ball to trouble Marshall as Golds went looking for the breakthrough. Shay Wiggins was close on 58 minutes, arriving late from a corner his effort couldn’t quite hit the target.

Marshall was in action again with under 20 minutes to play to tip substitute Dave Herbert’s long range drive around the post as Golds started to make the man advantage pay before Gaskin’s goal sent a majority of the 2,245 crowd into raptures.

Cramp became a feature for the home side in the final ten minutes as the previous 70 minutes' exertions started to show and despite Shields pushing forward with more urgency as time ticked away they had very little to trouble Binfield and his backline even through seven minutes of stoppage time.

There was one last chance for the visitors but the ball didn’t sit kindly and was cleared away with Gaskin breaking for a second goal as the final whistle went and the continuation of the fairytale for at least 90 minutes more.