47 pictures of Brighton and Hove Albion v Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup including action and crowd photos

Brighton and Hove Albion u23s won their third Sussex Senior Challenge Cup in four competitions with a 4-2 win over Worthing at the Amex.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 11:30 pm

Worthing took the lead through and Ollie Pearce penalty but goals from Lorent Tolaj (2), Sam Peupion and Andy Moran put the game out of sight.

Joel Colbran scored Worthing’s second late on.

Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game – here is a selection of his pictures.

You can read a recap of the game here.

You can see our Facebook Live video of the presentation of the trophy here.

