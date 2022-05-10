Worthing took the lead through and Ollie Pearce penalty but goals from Lorent Tolaj (2), Sam Peupion and Andy Moran put the game out of sight.

Joel Colbran scored Worthing’s second late on.

Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game – here is a selection of his pictures.

1. Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Worthing 2 Brighton and Hove Albion v Worthing - Sussex Senior Challenge Cup final 2021/22 season. Picture by Cory Pickford Photo: Cory Pickford Photo Sales

