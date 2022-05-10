Worthing will be looking to complete a double this season after winning the Isthmian Premier Division while Albion will be looking for their third win in the last four Senior Cups.
Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.
You can follow all the action live here - the page will show when there are new updates.
Sussex Senior Cup final - Worthing v Brighton and Hove u23s LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 13:07
- The first final since 2018-19 season
- Bognor Regis Town are currently holders
- Brighton last won it in the 2017/18
- Worthing were beaten finalists in 2015/16 and last won it 1998/99
Worthing FC aim for double as Eastbourne Borough gear up for play-off test
It's been quite a season for Sussex non-league football teams already this season - and two sides could extend the story of success over the next couple of nights.