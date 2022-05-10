The Sussex Senior Cup

Worthing will be looking to complete a double this season after winning the Isthmian Premier Division while Albion will be looking for their third win in the last four Senior Cups.

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.