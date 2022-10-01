Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Borough beat Worthing 2-1 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture by Lydia Redman

49 pictures of Eastbourne Borough's FA Cup win over Sussex rivals Worthing

Eastbourne Borough are through to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win over Sussex rivals Worthing at Woodside Road.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 9:06 pm

Lewis White gave the home side the lead before Shiloh Remy equalised. Leone Gravata then grabbed the winner for Danny Bloor’s side in front of an impressive crowd of 1,426.

Photographer Lydia Redman was at the game. Here is a selection of her photographs.

The only other Sussex side in the third qualifying round were Three Bridges, but they lost 3-0 to National North side Hereford.

Eastbourne Borough beat Worthing 2-1 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture by Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough beat Worthing 2-1 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture by Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough beat Worthing 2-1 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture by Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough beat Worthing 2-1 in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture by Lydia Redman

