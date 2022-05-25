77 more pictures tell story of Littlehampton Town's day at Wembley

Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's team were beaten by Newport Pagnell but they have still made a name for themselves this season by just getting to Wembley - as well as winning two other trophies, including the SCFL premier division to earn promotion to the Isthmian League.

A travelling army of 7,000 Golds fans went to Wembley to cheer on their heroes and they made a real noise before, during and after the match. On this page and the ones linked are Martin Denyer's photos showing the story of the day for players and fans. Relive the day here and see even more pictures from the occasion here.