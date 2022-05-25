Martin Denyer's photo album of Littlehampton Town players, staff and fans on their day at Wembley for the FA Vase final

77 more pictures tell story of Littlehampton Town's day at Wembley

Littlehampton Town's day at Wembley might not have ended in them lifting the FA Vase - but it will still live very long in the memories of all those present.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:35 pm

Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's team were beaten by Newport Pagnell but they have still made a name for themselves this season by just getting to Wembley - as well as winning two other trophies, including the SCFL premier division to earn promotion to the Isthmian League.

A travelling army of 7,000 Golds fans went to Wembley to cheer on their heroes and they made a real noise before, during and after the match. On this page and the ones linked are Martin Denyer's photos showing the story of the day for players and fans. Relive the day here and see even more pictures from the occasion here.

