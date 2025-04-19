87 photos from the Eastbourne Borough v Worthing promotion showdown

Glen Rea struck for the Rebels after they’d had Aarran Racine sent off, but Alfie Pavey levelled for Borough – and neither side could muster a winner.

The point actually took Worthing back to the top of National South as previous leaders Truro lost to Torquay, but the result left the Sports fifth – themselves only two points off behind the Rebels.

Worthing could win the title on Easter Monday though it’s unlikely. If they beat Dorking and Truto, Torquay and Eastbourne Borough all lose the crown will be theirs. But with six teams still in with a chance of top spot, it seems almost certain to go to the final day next Saturday.

While you ponder the possibilites, check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s gallery from the game on this page and the ones linked.

