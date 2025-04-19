Eastbourne Borough v Worthing, National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Worthing, National League South
87 photos from the Eastbourne Borough v Worthing promotion showdown

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Apr 2025, 19:38 BST
More than 3,600 were there to see the National South spoils shared at Priory Lane, a result that turned out to suit Worthing more than Eastbourne Borough.

Glen Rea struck for the Rebels after they’d had Aarran Racine sent off, but Alfie Pavey levelled for Borough – and neither side could muster a winner.

The point actually took Worthing back to the top of National South as previous leaders Truro lost to Torquay, but the result left the Sports fifth – themselves only two points off behind the Rebels.

Here’s how Good Friday panned out for Eastbourne Borough and Worthing plus other Sussex sides going for glory in other divisions.

Worthing could win the title on Easter Monday though it’s unlikely. If they beat Dorking and Truto, Torquay and Eastbourne Borough all lose the crown will be theirs. But with six teams still in with a chance of top spot, it seems almost certain to go to the final day next Saturday.

While you ponder the possibilites, check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s gallery from the game on this page and the ones linked.

