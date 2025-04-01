'A cruel game' - Crawley Town boss said his side didn't deserve to lose thriller with Peterborough United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey said football was a ‘cruel game’ after their seven-goal thriller with Peterborough United at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds were superb but lost 4-3 after an injury-time penalty by Ricky Jade-Jones gave the visitors’ all three points. Armando Quitirna gave Reds the lead before Abraham Odoh scored twice to make it 2-1.

Jeremy Kelly then equalised before Odoh completed a hat-trick to make it 3-2 at half-time.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy pounced on a loose back pass to make it 3-3 early in the second half. Crawley had their chances with Kamari Doyle hitting the woodwork twice but it was Ade Adeyemo who gave the injury-time spot-kick to deny Reds what could be a vital point.

But Lindsey was upbeat despite the result and said there was plenty to be encouraged by in the performance but felt for his team. “I’m just really disappointed for the lads. I thought we were outstanding tonight. I thought we were worthy winners,” said Lindsey

"Not even a draw would have been a reflection for me. I thought we were the better team. I thought we created the better chances. We hit the bar and the post. But what a game of football? Great game to watch. I thought we were outstanding. I really did. Football's a cruel game. It can kick you in the teeth when things are positive and you're playing well.

"The last two performances and results and then we play that well and we get back in the game a couple of times. I thought we would be the team that went on and won it. I thought they were the team that looked like they were time-wasting and trying to see the game through. We were the team that were front foot and trying to win it. And then they go down the other end and we give a penalty away. So yes, I’m disappointed.”

Lindsey added he was not impressed with the officials but conceded their winner was the right decision. “I think everybody in the stadium and watched at home could clearly see that the players put every single ounce of effort on the line to win that game tonight. I don't think we were helped by the officials,” he said. “I thought we had a clear handball in the first half. Everybody apart from the man that's the important one sees it so clear it's untrue.

"And then he gives them a penalty, which was a penalty by the way. We've got to do better with that. We have 90 seconds to go or 30 seconds to go. We've got to do better. We've got to stay on our feet. We don't. We dive in and it's an easy one for him to give .But yeah, listen, it is what it is. We move on.

And Lindsey had a clear message for his players. “I've said to the players here Thursday, come in with a smile on your face, perform like that, you should be happy.

"Whilst we're not happy about the result, but we're happy with the performance and I'm big on performances. Results will be a byproduct of that. If you perform like that, a hundred times, 99 you win it. And tonight we got the one where we didn't.”

The game was end-to-end and Lindsey agreed it was a great advert for League One. “I think so. Anyone that was watching that tonight, obviously in the stadium or at home, would have enjoyed that. Some good goals from both teams. Some great play from both teams. And I'm really proud of how we played tonight. I'm really proud of the team, the effort, the way we passed the ball. I thought we were outstanding. I really did. We're just really disappointed to come away with nothing.”