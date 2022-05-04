'A great moment and memory' - Lancing FC bosses react to great escape

They came from a goal down to beat Newhaven 2-1 in their step four/five play-off at Culver Road in front of a bumper crowd of 702. See our picture special by Stephen Goodger here.

It’s a huge relief for the Lancers, who have worked hard to show their worth in the Isthmian south-east after a slow start. There were great scenes at the end as players and fans applauded one another for their efforts.

Players and staff celebrate survival and thank their loyal fans / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Jubilant joint boss Alex Walsh said: “We knew how hard a challenge it would be against a very strong, consistent side but on the day we performed well and got the result.

“We had to prepare right and demand more of the players again for another week and they showed tremendous spirit to dig deep and find another top performance.

“It was great to see so many people watching.

“A lot of hard work from everyone at Lancing has gone into this season and I felt the players got the job done and rewarded those staff, committee members and fans who have backed them superbly all season.

“It was a great moment and memory for the club – let’s hope we can now add more.”

Lancing should have been by the break – but found themselves behind two minutes after the break as Lee Robinson fired the Dockers in front.