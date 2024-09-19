'A really good job for somebody' - Crawley Town boss addresses being favourite for MK Dons job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is the early favourite with betting companies for the MK Dons job.

Williamson was confirmed as the new boss of Carlisle United this afternoon. The 40-year-old spent less than a year in charge at MK Dons, departing with the club 20th in League Two, two places above his new employers, with eight defeats from his last ten games. And, as it appears with any managerial vacancy this season, Scott Lindsey is the early favourite with the bookies. According to bettingodds.com, Lindsey is 3/1 favourite ahead of Ryan Mason (12/1), Steve Schumacher (12/1) and Paddy McCarthy (12/1).

But when asked about being favourite in the lead up to the Reds’ trip to Wrexham, Lindsey made it clear where he is at. “My full focus is here,” he said. “Whilst you're getting linked to jobs, I think that proves that you're doing something right. So it's always a positive in many ways. But my full focus is here until I'm told otherwise, But I think it is a really good job for somebody but until I'm told otherwise, my focus is on this football club.”

There were headlines saying Williamson jumped before he was pushed after a disappointing start to the season which has seen them only win two of their opening six games after being tipped as one of the favourites for promotion in the summer after bringing in the likes of Liam Kelly and Laurence Maguire.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is current favourite for the MK Dons job | Picture: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

Lindsey said: “I don't know what Mike’s position was before he decided to leave, that's up to him. I know the results weren't great or as positive as they wanted them to be, but that can quickly change around, can’t it? It's a long season, there’s nearly 50-odd games in a campaign with the cup games and everything, so I'm sure

“He would have turned it around eventually, because he's got good players there.

“But are you in a precarious position? You're in a results business, it's got to be about results and that's that's the nature of the beast, and if you're not performing or not picking up the results, then maybe you do become under pressure.

"On the flip side of that, if you're winning and doing well and passing it and playing really well and keeping them keeping the ball, creating chances in and you're not quite getting the results, then potentially, you keep your job a bit longer, because you're doing everything properly. And then the flip side of that again is if you're winning games, you get linked to every job going, which, again, is normal in football. Everyone jumps on somebody being sacked as much as everybody jumps on every manager who is moving on.”

Lindsey was tipped by the bookies to be the next Preston North End manager earlier in the season.

Crawley beat MK Dons by a record score in the play-off semi-final last season.