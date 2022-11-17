'A refreshing change' - Crawley Town's on loan Brentford goalkeeper has his say club's interim boss

Crawley Town’s first team goalkeeper has said Lewis Young has brought “a refreshing change” as interim manager after going five games unbeaten in League Two.

Young replaced Crawley’s former manager Kevin Betsy last month with the Reds bottom of the league after 12 opening games. Three wins and two draws later and Young has propelled the club into 18th without losing in the league.

“The boys are loving it under him,” said Crawley’s goalkeeper, Ellery Balcombe on Young’s recent impact. “It’s a refreshing change because he’s so good with all the boys. We’re (the players) loving it under him.”

Balcombe was signed on loan from Brentford in the summer by Betsy. However, an injury on the opening game away to Carlisle prevented the England youth international from playing for 13 weeks. Now back in action under a new manager and former Crawley player himself, Balcombe said, “I’ve noticed a few differences since my injury.

Ellery Balcombe. Picture by Cory Pickford

“The training standards have lifted. Everyone just wants to work harder under Young and with him being a part of the team in the past, everybody knows him well.”

Crawley’s new owners WAGMI United are still yet to decide on the club’s permanent manager despite Young’s success. When asked if the players are frustrated Young hasn’t been permanently appointed yet, Balcombe said, “Definitely. He deserves it.”

Young has transformed the atmosphere around Crawley with six of his 11 points coming from League Two’s top seven clubs. Whilst reflecting on his current stint in charge, Young said, “I’ve had some really good people around that have helped along the way. I’ve got to say a big thanks to my wife and kids because they don’t see my very often. When they do, they’re sat there watching League Two games with me. But I think they understand it because ultimately, I want to be successful in this new role that I’ve got for the foreseeable.

“I think I’m doing 20-hour days at the minute but if we keep winning then hopefully next summer it’ll be worth it. Then I can get a good night’s sleep.”

Preston Johnson, member of WAGMI United has stated Young will be considered as a candidate. On the lack of a decision from the club, eight games into his second interim stint this year, Young said, “There hasn’t been an element of frustration on my part. All I can do is come in and work. No matter what. The powers at be above will obviously make their decision when ready. I can’t influence that, and I’d never try to influence that.

“If it’s going to be me, brilliant and I’m excited to cut my teeth and continue to succeed. But if it’s going to be someone else than I hope the club can carry on being successful and improving on what we’re doing.”

