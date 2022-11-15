Watch England’s group matches at Crawley Town’s Redz Bar this World Cup

Crawley Town Football Club’s Redz Bar and a new outdoor covered marquee will be open for all of England’s group stage matches.

The covered outdoor marquee will serve as an extension to Redz Bar and will boast a 150-inch projector screen.

The current dates that Redz Bar and the marquee will be open are:

Nov 21 - England vs Iran @ 1pm KO

Nov 25 - England vs USA @ 7pm KO

Nov 29 - Wales vs England @ 7pm KO

Should England progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup, more information on opening hours will be provided.

Tables for these events will need to be booked by calling Redz Bar Manager Rhona Kaye on: +44 7977 705552.

The Redz Bar. Credit: Crawley Town

