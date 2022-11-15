Watch England’s group matches at Crawley Town’s Redz Bar this World Cup

The covered outdoor marquee will serve as an extension to Redz Bar and will boast a 150-inch projector screen.
The current dates that Redz Bar and the marquee will be open are:
Nov 25 - England vs USA @ 7pm KO
Nov 29 - Wales vs England @ 7pm KO
Should England progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup, more information on opening hours will be provided.
Tables for these events will need to be booked by calling Redz Bar Manager Rhona Kaye on: +44 7977 705552.
Crawley Town FC was formed in 1896 and played its formative years in the West Sussex and Mid Sussex Leagues.
Spaces are expected to fill up quickly, so get booking today.